Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida Joins Costa’s Kick Plastic Ambassador Program

Eye Care professionals continue the movement to Kick Plastic in the Optical Industry





June 13, 2019, Winter Haven – Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida has partnered with Costa® Sunglasses in the Kick Plastic® Ambassador Program. Costa launched the Kick Plastic campaign in 2015 to take action against single-use plastic that is polluting our watery world and we are one of the select Eye Care professionals to be invited to become Ambassadors and support the campaign. In an effort to address the 420 million plastic lenses disposed by the optical industry every two years*, Costa launched an ambitious new plan, paving the way for Eye Care professionals and the optical industry to tackle the problem. The Kick Plastic Lens Recycling Program is an innovative program that encourages Eye Care professionals to collect, recycle and repurpose any type or brand of plastic lenses.

As a Kick Plastic Ambassador, Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida has committed to taking steps to reduce our single-use plastic footprint. To name a few initiates, we will begin recycling all plastic lenses through Costa’s program, which offers a second-life for these lenses, cut back on single-use plastic in our offices, and organize a community cleanup.

By 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish, by weight. “By joining forces with Costa Sunglasses and their Kick Plastic campaign, we are committed to reducing the amount of plastic we use in our office and sharing that message with our patients.” says Sarah Bryant – Marketing Manager for Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida

“We are excited and pleased to announce that Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida has joined the Kick Plastic Ambassador Program in movement to reduce their single-use plastic use,” said Holly Rush, CEO of Costa. “It will take all of us, working together, to Kick Plastic and ultimately protect our watery worlds.”

By joining the alliance to Kick Plastic, businesses become part of a collective action to reduce single-use plastic, an issue that is at the forefront of public awareness. Others can join by contacting Costa at [email protected]

ABOUT EYE SPECIALISTS OF MID-FLORIDA

Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, P.A. is a multispecialty eye clinic that has provided outstanding eye care for over 50 years. Our five ophthalmologists and 12 optometrists provide services at eight locations ranging from ophthalmology, optometry, glaucoma, Lasik, laser surgery, treatment of cataracts, eyelid lifts, a full range of eyeglass lenses and frames, contact lenses, sunglasses, frame repair, and optical accessories. Eye Specialists’ mission is to provide the highest quality and most technologically advanced eye care with compassion and integrity. Visit us online at eyesFL.com.

ABOUT COSTA

As the first patented color-enhancing, polarized lens in the industry, Costa® offers superior sunglass lens technology and unparalleled frame fit and durability. Since 1983, Costa has created the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor water enthusiasts. Costa’s product portfolio now includes optical frames for men and women, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the optical channel. Costa’s pillars of “Explore, Perform and Protect,” are at the core of its growing cult-brand status, with roots starting among its tribe of dedicated fans who are passionate about spending time outdoors in, on, or around the water.

Honored by the industry as the leader in the 2017 Social Purpose: Company and 2018 & 2017 Eye Vote Social Purpose: Brand categories, Costa works hard to protect the oceans it calls home. Its commitment to sustainability is integral to the company’s vision, and this promise is inherent in every pair of Costas sold. By utilizing the Bio-Resin Raw Material Process, Costa has reduced its carbon footprint and helped to protect our planet’s waters. Additionally, from programs like its Kick Plastic® campaign, where Costa seeks to raise awareness about the growing plastic pollution problem threatening oceans worldwide to serving as a long-term partner to shark research organization OCEARCH®, Costa encourages the protection of the Earth’s aquatic resources in any way it can.

* The Vision Council Market Analysis Report December 2018. Vision Watch.