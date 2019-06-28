Dundee Woman Killed In Home Invasion Shooting – Suspect & Information Sought

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion shooting that resulted in the death of a Dundee woman during the late night hours of Thursday/early morning hours of Friday, June 28, 2019.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the PCSO ECC received a 911 hang-up call and at the same time a PCSO Lieutenant who was in Dundee heard shots fired in the area of Daniel Street. When PCSO deputies arrived at the apartment complex where the shots were fired, they found a female victim inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound. PCFR treated the victim, and she was airlifted to LRHMC, where she underwent surgery. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning, June 28th.

Several shots were fired at two victims during the home invasion – a male and a female. The male victim was not injured. He is being cooperative with detectives at this time. PCSO detectives are serving a search warrant at the apartment.

The home invasion is believed to be drug-related. Both victims have criminal histories.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.