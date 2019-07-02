Heart of Florida Physician Group Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Need to see the doctor in Lake Wales but don’t want to drive all the way to the main offices at the Lake Wales Medical Center? Then drop by the Heart of Florida Physician Group office, conveniently located in the Publix Shopping Center along U.S. Highway 27.

This new office offers a wide range of medical care services through same-day and even walk-in appointments. Best of all, it’s location within the shopping center provides quick, quality, and convenient service to residents living within the area.

“Most of our physician offices tend to be more centrally located in and around the hospital, and we are actively looking to change that and expand our outreach to make our care more convenient for the community to get to, and this is the first step in that,” said Maryemma Bachelder, Community Relations Director.

Through its new location, the office will be able to better serve the healthcare needs of local residents, not only by offering quick and expedient service through walk-in and same-day appointments, but through its accessible location near a major highway where most residents work and live.

“It give us a new more convenient access point, it helps us to serve our community better because it is closer to where people tend to live and work,” Bachelder said. “It is right by US Highway 27, a major highway that so many people are on every day, so it is an easy in and out, we are located in a shopping center and it is easy for the community to come and get care at their convenience.”

The physician office celebrated its grand opening on Thursday morning through a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce, which included participants from local city officials as well as members from other chamber of commerce organizations.

Lisa Peto, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), will be the main nurse practitioner overseeing operations within the new office. She is thankful for the opportunity to provide better care for the needs of local residents through her new position, she said.

“I just want to say that it is truly an honor and a privilege to be a part of serving this community,” she said. “We are striving to provide quality timely healthcare in a convenient and caring environment. We are blessed by your presence today, and I am personally so thankful for these wonderful women who have believed in me and carried out our vision with a smile every day. I ask God to continue to bless us and all who come through our door.”

Through their new location, they expect to provide a wider range of care to local residents of all ages, especially those living nearby in Winter Haven, Dundee, and Lake Ashton, said Tiffany Rodriguez, Registered Nurse.

The office has been open since March, and the reception they have received them has more than exceeded initial expectations, and will hopefully continue to exceed expectations into the near future, Bachelder said.

“We look forward to this office becoming even busier with more patients, and as time goes on, we look to establish a location in the community a little further away from the hospital to make it more convenient for our patients,” she said.

Heart of Florida Physician Group is located within the Publix Shopping Plaza at 24165 US-27, Lake Wales, FL 33859. For more information, call 844-634-3627, or visit their website at: https://www.heartoffloridaphysiciangroup.com/