Fort Meade Man Arrested For Manslaughter After Allegedly Punching Man In Head Killing Him

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Fort Meade man arrested for manslaughter in death of William Forrester





On Tuesday night, July 2, 2019, PCSO deputies arrested 35-year-old Shane Barrington of Fort Meade and charged him with one count manslaughter (F-2) in the death of 54-year-old William Forrester of Bowling Green.

According to the affidavit, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, deputies responded to the Bowling Green Bar on US Hwy 17 South in Bowling Green in reference to a battery that occurred. According to interviews with several witnesses, Forrester went to the bar to deliver some food to a friend there. For an unknown reason, Barrington walked over to Forrester and punched him in the face with a closed fist, causing Forrester to fall to the ground and strike his head on the hard floor. Forrester immediately became unconscious, and was transported to LRHMC. All of the witnesses reported to deputies that the attack was unprovoked.

Barrington was arrested and charged with aggravated battery causing serious bodily harm that evening. He was released from the Polk County Jail on June 25, 2019, after posting $15,000 bond. The only statement he made to law enforcement was, “I knocked him the f**k out; you don’t know the whole story.” Friends and family of the victim do not know Barrington, and do not believe Forrester knew him.

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Forrester succumbed to his head injury. An autopsy was conducted the following day, and his cause of death was determined to be blunt impact to the head due to a fall after being struck by the suspect. His manner of death was ruled homicide.

“This was a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of Mr. Forrester. Our sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with his family and friends. We are holding Shane Barrington accountable for his actions.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

Barrington was booked into the Polk County Jail, held on no bond, and will have a first appearance hearing at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon. His criminal history includes prior arrests for battery domestic violence, battery, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, DWLSR, and failure to appear.