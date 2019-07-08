One Person Killed & Multiple People Injured In I-4 Crash In Polk County

Lakeland, Florida – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently working a crash involving a fatality. According to reports, the accident occurred at 5:03 pm near MM 26, near the Hillsborough County line on I-4. The crash involved a red 2004 minivan which reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Chevy FDOT Road Ranger pick-up truck. According to FHP, the Road Ranger had cones deployed and was stopped on the inside shoulder behind a white, 2016 Lexus, which had a flat tire. The mini-van did not move over as required by Florida law, but for unknown reasons veered into the inside shoulder striking the Road Ranger truck, which propelled into the Lexus.

The male driver of the minivan died at the scene. A female passenger in the minivan is in critical condition at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. The driver of the Road Ranger vehicle suffered minor injuries & was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. The Lexus driver was uninjured.





The name of the driver killed is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

We will update as more information is released.