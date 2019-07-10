59 Yr Old Frostproof Man Killed While Riding Bicycle On Hwy 27

Polk County Sheriff ‘s Office Press Release

At approximately 9:31 a.m., a fatal crash was reported on US Hwy 27 near George Street in Frostproof. 59-year-old Michael Kempe of Frostproof was killed when he was struck by a northbound semi-truck.





Mr. Kempe was either riding or walking alongside a bicycle as he was crossing the roadway. The truck, which is owned by the Colorado Box Beef Company in Lakeland, was driven by 45-year-old Reginald Laster of Winter Haven. Mr. Laster attempted to brake and swerve to avoid Mr. Kempe.

Mr. Laster was uninjured. He showed no signs of impairment and was released from the scene after speaking with deputies.

The accident is still under investigation!