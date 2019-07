Frostproof, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an accident occurred at 9:31 am this morning and it is closing down Hwy 27 northbound lanes near Frostproof. The accident location is around the intersection of George Street and Hwy 27. Initial reports are that it involves a bicyclist and a semi-tractor trailer. The roadway is being detoured through Frostproof on Scenic Hwy.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.