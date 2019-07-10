54 Yr Old Poinciana Woman Killed In Crash Early This Morning

Polk County Sheriff ‘s Office Press Release

A crash occurred at about 9:09 a.m. on Marigold Avenue in Poinciana, and claimed the life of 54-year-old Madelyn Santiago of Poinciana.





According to the preliminary investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota Camry, driven by 64-year-old David Hyre of Poinciana, was travelling south on Marigold Avenue in the area of Fairway Road. The Toyota crossed the center line and struck the front left of a northbound red 2003 Mazda Protg, driven by Ms. Santiago. Mr. Hyre suffered only minor injuries.

No criminal charges are anticipated, but pending the outcome of the investigation, civil charges are possible.