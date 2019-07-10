Dailyridge.com

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Upcoming Meeting on July 16

Polk County
Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Agenda


Tuesday, July 16th 2019

Polk State Lakeland Campus – Room LTB 1124

3425 Winter Lake Road

Lakeland, Florida 33803

  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll call
  4. Approval of May 21st 2019 Meeting Minutes
  5. Chair Report – Joe Garrison
  6. Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton
  7. Secretary/Treasurer Report – Daniel Lanier
  8. Bylaw Review – Dr. Sharon Masters
  9. Public Relations Report
    1. Monthly Meetings with Schools – Drew Pitts
  10. Old Business
  11. New Business
    1. Discuss Proposal from James. E. Davis, CPA
    2. Any Business from the floor
  12. Adjourn

