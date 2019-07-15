Bellies-2-Babies LLC, a Safe Space for Expectant Families

By Allison Williams





Bellies-2-Babies LLC was created by local Janet Farmer, Certified Birth Boot Camp Instructor and Certified Birth Boot Camp Doula. She is also a Postpartum Doula and Certified Breastfeeding Specialist. Farmer has a ton of experience in this field.



“I have taught Childbirth Classes for over 25 years, but recently decided to re-certify with a different company,” Farmer said. “I chose Birth Boot Camp for my most recent training and certification. I love their materials and how they really include and prepare the partner as much as the mom. The Class Field Manual is beautiful and interesting, and the curriculum taught in class is interactive and comprehensive – so NO MORE BORING BIRTH CLASSES! These classes will really help you dial in to what to expect during the labor and birth process and help you be able to develop a plan of action for your personal experience.”



Farmer has a close connection with Lake Wales and its community, and the quaintness and beauty of the historical buildings downtown are what drew her to open her space there. She spent time organizing and preparing the space for its grand opening.



“I chose the color for the walls because I wanted something calming,” Farmer said. “I wanted families to come in here and just relax so they could feel like this is a safe space to talk about birth and pregnancy, and just want to spend time here. I just felt like it was a beautiful environment to teach childbirth classes and offering different types of support groups for moms to come and meet here.” Children are also welcome in this cozy space. The idea is to be a safe, homelike space, rather than a classroom or office type space.

“I wanted to make the Bellies-2-Babies gathering place kid friendly as well, so that’s why I have toys and the rug and the little bench,” Farmer added. “I wanted little ones to be able to be in this space with their moms and be comfortable too.”









After hard work and preparation to open her space, Farmer hosted a grand opening with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the end of March this year.



Farmer offers a variety of classes and workshops at her new space in Downtown Lake Wales so whether you are preparing for a Hospital or Birth Center delivery or need help preparing for life at home with a newborn, she can help you feel calm and confident.



Upcoming classes/meetings:



– Postpartum mom’s meeting – Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Beloved Birth. Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2668831199812279/. This is a time for moms to come together to bond and share their postpartum experiences. Babies 1 and under welcome to join.

– Doula Meet Up – Sunday, July 21 from 3-5 p.m. Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2206867392766199/. This is a time for new and aspiring doulas to meet up and collaborate.

– Birth Prep Workshop – Sunday, July 28 from 1-6 p.m. and Monday July 29 from 6-9 p.m. Visit www.bellies-2-babies.com to register today! Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/433325320599503/. Topics covered in the birth prep workshop include:

-What the birth process is really like

-Having a natural birth

-Signs you are in labor

-When the right time to go to the hospital is

-C-sections

-How partners can help mom cope with labor



Farmer also offers a comprehensive class. “My best class is my Comprehensive Childbirth Class, which is offered in a five week or 10 week session,” Farmer said. “They will learn everything, from starting with prenatal nutrition to exercise to stay healthy. The comprehensive class is awesome.” Farmer recommends starting this class prior to 28 weeks gestation.





“My classes speak to them about where they are planning to give birth, so if they are planning a hospital birth, I have a series of classes that teaches to that type of birthing,” Farmer said. “If they are planning a birth center or home birth I have a set of classes that teach to that.”



Farmer teaches these classes, but is also a Doula (provides professional labor support) and has helped with numerous births. She believes that by being present during the labor and birth process to help encourage her clients, they have a greater opportunity to ask their provider questions so they can make truly informed decisions about their care and they seem to manage the whole process with a calm resolve. Their experience is often totally different if they haven’t had a good birth class or hired a Doula and this is part of the reason Farmer believes that the services she provides really does make an impact and difference for the family’s overall satisfaction with their birth.



“This is one of the most important life experiences you’ll go through and it’s often really hard work,” Farmer said. “I hope people will come to understand why this is so important and why they should take a class.”



Farmer continuously receives feedback from her clients about the space, classes and services offered by Bellies-2-Babies LLC.



“Clients that take my birth classes leave class with a real understanding of what lies ahead of them in regards to labor, birth and life at home with a newborn, and because they know what to expect, and what is possible, they feel calmer, more prepared and even more excited to have their baby,” Farmer said. “Then after the birth, they tell me how much it truly helped them through the labor and birth process. They were able to make informed decisions about their care and recognized what was normal and okay and if something was maybe not quite normal. They felt educated and empowered because of it.”



Clients have told her that previously if they did the birthing process without education or a doula that they felt they were just pushed through the process and not really in control of anything that was happening to them.

The birth experience is going to last in their memory and hearts forever. They are never going to forget what they went through. An experience is usually better if they’ve been educated. We can’t control birth, birth is unpredictable, but we can certainly prepare for the unpredictability of birth.



The services Bellies-2 Babies LLC offer are for any and all expectant mothers and families. She has helped first time parents who are totally new to the experience, families who did not have a good experience the first time around, and even families where the mom has children but it’s her partner’s first time experiencing the birthing process. Farmer is ready to help any family that walks through her doors no matter what stage in life they are in.



Farmer also offers birth plans.



“If they just want to meet with me and have a birth plan drawn up we can do that,” Farme r said. “It’s usually a 2 -3 hour process. We can meet once or twice depending. I can help them put a birth plan together if they are short on time and not able to get a class done.



If you are looking for a positive, comforting experience so you can feel prepared and confident during the child birthing process, then look no further than Bellies-2-Babies LLC. They are ready to answer your questions and help you make a plan that works for you.