Suspect Apprehended After Initially Refusing To Comply With Deputies In Lakeland

Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriffs Office is currently on scene of a situation near the Interstate Battery Center On Hwy 92 in Lakeland. According to Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officer with the PCSO, the suspect was wanted in a domestic violence investigation. He was cornered by deputies, but refused to exit his car. Deputies set a perimeter near 2855 US Hwy 92 E in Lakeland. The suspect refused to come out and showed signs of being suicidal. The situation appears to have started prior to 8pm.

Around 8:30 pm, Bruchey advised the suspect was in custody and the situation quickly resolved. No injuries..