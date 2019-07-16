Dailyridge.com

, / 24 0

Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
Home Winter Haven Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Help Identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect


On 7/13/19 at approximately 4 a.m., the suspect in this video attempted to enter a truck and then made entry to a car in the driveway of a home on Broad St. in Winter Haven.
Check out the video and if you recognize him, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

Vehicle Burglary 7-13-19 on Broad St.

Help Identify Vehicle Burglary SuspectOn 7/13/19 at approximately 4 a.m., the suspect in this video attempted to enter a truck and then made entry to a car in the driveway of a home on Broad St. in Winter Haven. Check out the video and if you recognize him, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN