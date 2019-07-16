Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Help Identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect





On 7/13/19 at approximately 4 a.m., the suspect in this video attempted to enter a truck and then made entry to a car in the driveway of a home on Broad St. in Winter Haven.

Check out the video and if you recognize him, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.