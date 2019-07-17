Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Walmart Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Our story begins at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 7-8-19 at 3:07 in the a.m. Our subject (with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction) sneaks behind the counter where cigarettes are and helps herself to $350 worth (as much as she could stuff in her bag) and swiftly walked out.





Recognize her? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers and a reward could be headed your way!