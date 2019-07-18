Classic Albums Live At Yokely Theater In Lakeland Center Friday Night

Classic Albums Live takes classic rock albums and recreates them live, on stage – note for note, cut for cut. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live has become the ultimate destination for music lovers wanting to experience the greatest albums performed live. Relying only on the music, using what Martin refers to as ‘the world’s best musicians’, Classic Albums Live has defined itself as a mainstay in performing arts centers across North America.

Doors Open

Location: Youkey Theatre

Starts: Friday, July 19th 2019, 07:00 PM

Ends: Friday, July 19th 2019, 08:00 PM

Concert

Location: Youkey Theatre

Starts: Friday, July 19th 2019, 08:00 PM

Ends: Friday, July 19th 2019, 10:00 PM





Link here for Tickets: Ticket Center