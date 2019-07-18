Man Dies After Jumping From Top of Hospital Parking Garage

Lakeland Police Department Press Release

LAKELAND, FL – (July 18, 2019) On July 18, 2019, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a Lakeland Police officer was made aware of a man acting irrational atop the north edge of the sixth floor of the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center B/C parking garage. Officers began efforts to communicate with the man out of concern for his safety. He was not responding in a logical manner to efforts made by officers. Additional officers responded to the scene and continued to negotiate with the man in an attempt to bring him to safety. After approximately 20 minutes of attempting to communicate with the man, he jumped from the north side of the garage and was fatally injured.





The identity of the man is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Twenty-four/seven care continues at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. There are no changes in current operations for those needing service.

No additional details will be provided this evening.