Central Florida Family Fun Day Offers Healthy Start To School

by James Coulter





Your CBD Store has been experiencing great business since opening less than a year ago. Customers have not only come from all over Lakeland, but also from all over the county—so much so that a second location in Winter Haven has been planned.

From candies to lotions, the store sells a diverse array of products produced from cannabidiol (CBD), a derivative from hemp that has been alleged to provide medicinal relief for ailments such as stress, anxiety, and arthritis.

Helping with their exposure has been their attendance to several Central Florida Health Expo events, such as the recent Central Florida Family Fun Day and Health Expo hosted at International Market World in Auburndale on Saturday.

Your CBD Store used the opportunity to showcase their store’s many products, inform potential customers about the benefits of CBD, and help provide young children with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“It is a lot of fun, really good for exposure,” said Devon Campbell, Assistant Store Manager. “We are really excited [for our new location]. We get a lot of people from Haines City, Lake Wales, even Poinciana. We see a lot of people coming from those areas. So we decided to open another location closer to them.”

Your CBD Store was one of several dozen businesses and organizations that attended the inaugural Central Florida Health Fair And Health Expo at International Market World on Saturday.

Most of the booths on display that day showcased many healthcare services and products, with local organizations such as United Healthcare, Winter Haven Women’s Hospital, and the Girl Scouts.

One such business was Hello Fresh, a meal kit delivery service that sells three-portion fresh ingredients directly to the homes of customers so they can make fresh, healthy meals. All ingredients are farm-to-table with no GMOs or preservatives, ensuring that customers have the healthiest, organic food, explained representative Lauren Mitchell.

This was the first time that Hello Fresh attended a health expo hosted by the Central Florida Health Media group. Their attendance at the event allowed them to share their services to potential customers, she said.

“We had a good time,” Mitchell said. “We had a lot of people drop by wondering what we have.”

Central Florida Health News has been hosting health expo events on a seasonal basis for the past several years. This was the first time they hosted an event like this aimed at both children and adults.

Normally, their events focus primarily on senior citizens and other health-conscious adults. This event provided activities specifically aimed at children and their families, with many vendors offering school supplies for children to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.

Some vendors offered drawing for school supplies. One even offered a drawing for a free haircut. Local animal rescue services even arrived offering adoption opportunities for pets.

“Normally, when kids are in school, our events are geared more towards seniors and people with an interest in health services; but this one is different, this one is focused on kids,” explained Nelson Kirkland, Publisher for Central Florida Health News.

More than 500 participants attended the event within the first few hours. More events like this are planned for the upcoming future, with their regular season running from September to March, explained Juanita Halter, Account Manager.

For more information about upcoming events, visit their website at: http://centralfloridahealthnews.com/