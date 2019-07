Found Safe





** MISSING 11 YR OLD BOY **

Please call if you see 11 year-old Kyle! He is a white male, with bleached blonde hair wearing blue jeans, a Superman shirt and Nike shoes.

Last seen approximate 3:10 p.m. today near 3527 Lake Alfred Rd (Hwy 17) approximately 1 mile north of Home Depot towards Lk Alfred in Winter Haven.

If you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately.