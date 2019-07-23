CSX Crossing Repairs to Close W. Pierce Street in Lake Alfred for a Half-Day

Bartow, Fla. —

CSX Transportation will close West Pierce Street in Lake Alfred for a half-day on Wednesday morning (July 23rd) to install new wooden railroad crossing ties at the junction with Old Lake Alfred Road. West Pierce Street should reopen around noon, while traffic is detoured around the work zone. Eastbound traffic along Old Lake Alfred Road will detour south onto Lynchburg Road. Westbound traffic along West Pierce Street can use U.S. Hwy. 17 (South Lake Shore Way) and U.S. Hwy. 92 as alternate routes. Motorists are advised to expect minor travel delays and to add time to trips through this area. For more information, call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (863) 535-2200. To report a public road rail crossing issue or complaint, call CSX at (877) 835-5279 or send an email to

[email protected]

.