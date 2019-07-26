Search Warrant in Davenport Yields Five Drug-Related Arrests and Other Charges

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, PCSO detectives served a search warrant at 105 Page Road in Davenport in response to complaints about drug sales, environmental hazards, and suspected stolen goods.





When deputies arrived on-scene, the first person they encountered – Rebecca Railey – was sitting on the front porch. She hollered inside to warn her boyfriend, Aaron Sears. In turn, Sears attempted to flee out of the back door. He was quickly detained, and deputies began serving the search warrant. Three others were located inside, and arrested – brothers Daniel Sears, Sr. & Virgil Sears III; and Kimberly Howell (a friend of Aaron Sears and Rebecca Railey). All of the suspects live together at this address.

During the search, deputies found packaged meth, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia, and several items of potentially stolen property, such as power tools, cameras, televisions, etc. inside the home. All of this property will be processed to determine its origin.

On the property, deputies located an uncapped septic tank with a hose leading from it to the property next door. The suspects told deputies that due to their drain field being full, they were emptying the tank into the retention pond on the adjacent vacant property. Two large burn piles were also located, along with a pile of waste tires and an unpermitted landfill. The suspects were charged accordingly, and Deputies contacted the Health Department and Code Enforcement for follow-up.

“When we receive tips about drugs and other suspicious activity at a house like this, we take it very seriously. In fact, when we showed up, the neighbors were cheering us on and thanking us. We hope we’ve rid Page Road in Davenport of this type of criminal conduct. If not – we’ll be back.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The following suspects were arrested:

Rebecca Railey, DOB 1/24/1991; charged with:

Possession of meth (F-3) ($1,000 bond)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1) ($500 bond)

Maintaining a residence for drug use (M-1) ($500 bond)

4 counts possession of Rx drugs without Rx (M-2) ($250 bond each count)

Aaron Sears, DOB 8/3/1984; charged with:

Possession of meth WITS (F-2)

Possession of marijuana (M-1)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1)

Resisting arrest (M-1)

Maintaining a residence for drug use (M-1)

3 counts VOP from Highlands County (F-3) (no bond on all charges)

Daniel Sears, Sr., DOB 7/23/1955; charged with:

Possession of meth (F-3)

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon (F-2)

Possession of ammo by a convicted felon (F-2)

4 counts possession of Rx drugs without Rx (M-2)

Possession of marijuana (M-1)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1)

Maintaining a residence for drug use (M-1)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M-1)

Improper storage of waste tires (M-1)

Unlawful burning of hazardous materials (M-1)

Nuisance to public health (M-2) (no bond on all charges)

Virgil Sears, III, DOB 1/23/1959; charged with:

Possession of meth (F-3) ($1,000 bond)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1) ($500 bond)

Maintaining a residence for drug use (M-1) ($500 bond)

Operating unpermitted landfill (M-1) ($500 bond)

Improper storage of waste tires (M-1) ($500 bond)

Unlawful burning of hazardous materials (M-1) ($500 bond)

Nuisance to public health (M-2) ($250 bond)

Kimberly Howell, DOB 9/25/1971; charged with:

Possession of meth (F-3) ($1,000 bond)

Possession of paraphernalia (M-1) ($500 bond)

Maintaining a residence for drug use (M-1) ($500 bond)

Each of these suspects has an extensive criminal history. Aaron Sears was just released from jail on June 26, 2019. He was sentenced to 2 years drug offender probation, scheduled to end July 2021. Daniel is a convicted felon, and was in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Howell spent a year in prison for the sale of cocaine.