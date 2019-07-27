Polk County Animal Control giving away free pets on Saturdays during “Dog (and Cat) Days of Summer” promotion

Every Saturday in July, Polk County Animal Control is waiving the adoption fees for dogs and cats in an effort to help provide loving homes for them, during our first-ever “Dog (and Cat) Days of Summer” promotion.

So far the promotion has been a huge success, and we are considering running the promotion through August as well.

Animal Control is located at 7115 de Castro Road in Winter Haven, just off the Polk Parkway Winter Lake Road exit, near the county landfill. Kennel hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can view adoptable pets on our website: http://www.polksheriff.org/animal-services

As a reminder, we adopt out cats and dogs every Monday through Saturday throughout the year; we are closed on Sundays and on specific holidays per the county holiday calendar.

Each pet adopted from Animal Control is spayed or neutered, and has been given its first shots, along with the following: De-worming; Heartworm testing; Heartworm preventative (if applicable); Rabies vaccination; tag; flea preventative treatment; and we offer (and encourage) microchipping.