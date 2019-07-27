Sixth Case of Rabies in 2019 Confirmed in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section confirmed on Friday, July 26, 2019, the sixth positive rabies case in Polk County for the year.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, PCSO received a call from a Waverly dog owner whose boxer had a bat in its mouth. When the boxer dropped the bat, the woman killed the bat with a shovel.

Animal Control collected the bat and sent it away for rabies testing.

The bat was confirmed positive for rabies two days later.

The dog was currently vaccinated for rabies and obtained a rabies booster.

There have been five prior confirmed rabies cases in Polk County so far this year.