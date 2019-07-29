Ashley Lab, DVM Celebrates Seven-Year Anniversary at Local Veterinary Hospital Paws and Perches

By Allison Williams





Photos provided by Ashley Lab, DVM

Right here in Polk County is Paws and Perches, a veterinary hospital in Lake Wales. Paws and Perches treats all sorts of small animals as well as exotic animals. The practice has been in business for well over 30 years. Ashley Lab, DVM, owner and veterinarian there has been operating the practice since August 2012 after she purchased the facility from Timothy Swango, DVM.

Dr. Swango has been enjoying some earned time off after all the years he put into the practice. He enjoys spending his free time outdoors fishing now that he is retired. Dr. Lab said he still has his personal mail delivered to the clinic and stops by about once a week to check on things and pay a visit.

Since purchasing the clinic from Dr. Swango, Dr. Lab had a daughter, who is now 3 ½ years old. August 3 will be her seventh-year anniversary at the clinic and over her years there, she and her team have been working hard to transform the facility and they are always working to improve in any way they see fit.

Paws and Perches has received a facelift over the years. Dr. Lab wanted to give her vet hospital a “woman’s touch” and she and her staff put a lot of effort and time into cleaning up and brightening the place with vivid, yet calming color choices. The kennel area, including its kennels and floors are all new.

Along with a physical transformation, Dr. Lab continues to educate others as she brings in new techniques to practice at her clinic.

One key technological transformation that Dr. Lab has implemented is their x-ray system. Their clinic now uses a digital x-ray system instead of film x-rays.

Other technology improvements include replacing paper charts to electronic medical records and the in-house laboratory has also seen new updates.

While the clinic has experienced improvements in technology and appearance, there are some things that Dr. Lab plans to keep the same.

Having personal relationships with clients and their pets is an important part of Dr. Lab’s profession. Being a small practice, this gives her the opportunity to really spend time with and bond with each client/pet who walks (or trots, slithers, crawls, etc.) through the door. She has had a long-term staff as well, which helps with staff/client relationships. It is important to Dr. Lab to have this type of relationship, as it allows her to tend to each client/patient on an individual level.

“We practice high-quality medicine,” Dr. Lab said. “We work within our client’s means to provide the best treatment possible.”

Contact Paws and Perches today for more information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.pawsandperches.com

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Paws-and-Perches-Animal-Hospital-344016829020510/

Address: 755 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853

Phone: 863-676-6176