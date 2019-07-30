Data Breach with Capital One

Release by Winter Haven Police Department





And Again It Happens – Another Data Breach

It seems we are hearing more and more about retail stores, credit card companies and even credit bureaus being hacked and consumer information is compromised.

You can NEVER be too careful with your information. The latest news, Capital One, brings to light that information back from 2005 was compromised and is still floating around out there.

Steps to take:

* Freeze Your Credit with All Three Bureaus (It’s Free and accounts cannot be opened until you “thaw” your credit

* Place Fraud Alert at on credit bureau (they share this information) so current accounts will be watched (freezing doesn’t work on already opened accounts)

* Check Credit Reports with all three bureaus because some information could vary slightly

* Always monitor your account activity – bank, credit card etc. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the company immediately

* Change your passwords regularly and always make them a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers and a symbol or two. Never use the same password for multiple accounts.

