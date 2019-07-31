La Rosa Realty Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





When asked to describe his real estate agency, Joe LaRosa, CEO of La Rosa Realty, immediately thought of three words: family, compassion, and growth.

La Rosa Realty goes above and beyond to ensure that their agents are able to pair the right home with the right people. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and old-school business knowhow, their company is able to provide a “unique 100% commission program” that provides “unmatched service” unlike any other.

The end result is unrivaled customer service that allows clients to find the perfect house that’s right for them within a hospitable environment that makes them feel as though they are doing business with close, personal friends.

Being able to provide such personable service to their customers has allowed them to become a leader within the real estate industry, as the family-owned firm ranks within the Top 75 Residential Real Estate Firms in the United States, its Facebook page claims.

“Our goal as a leader in the real estate industry has been to go beyond the expected; to go against the industry’s Broker-centric models; to go above and beyond the Standards of Excellence,” their Facebook page mission statement claims.

Such excellence in service and commitment to its clients and agents has allowed La Rosa Realty to expand to offices all across Florida, with branch locations in cities such as Kissimmee, Tampa, Miami, Davenport, and now Winter Haven.

La Rosa Realty recently celebrated the grand opening of its Winter Haven office location with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.

Following the cutting of the ribbon and a few words spoken by the owner and a few chamber members, attendees could tour the new facility located in downtown Winter Haven and enjoy light refreshments provided through catering from Moe’s Southwest Eatery.

Upon stepping inside, clients can experience an almost at-home feel, whether waiting within the cabin-themed lobby with a simulated fireplace adorned with deer trophy, or by taking a seat within the tree swing hanging within the adjacent living room.

The at-home atmosphere of their new office space offers the sense of family that their company has been known for, ensuring that clients feel at home while their agents help them select the right home for them.

The opening of their Winter Haven location exemplifies the growth that the family-owned company has experienced in recent years. La Rosa expects his business to continue growing and expanding through their new location, he said.

“We are really excited to be here in Winter Haven. We are having rapid growth now, not only in the state of Florida, but really out of state and across the country, even across the globe,” La Rosa said. “I am excited to see us go into all of these different markets…So we are excited for again not only our expansion not only across the globe, but also here in Winter Haven.”

Amanda Jo Nicholson, Vice President of Member Services of the Chamber of Commerce, commended La Rosa and his team for selecting their city to expand their operations, and wished them good luck in moving forward with their business.

“Your expansion and investment into Winter Haven is wonderful for us, and we want to welcome you all with open arms,” she said.

Brian Reeves, Independent Associate with Legal Shield, and a Chamber Board Member, likewise extended a warm welcome to the new business and commended them for selecting their hometown.

“Obviously, you could have chosen to put your office in any city, any state you wanted, and you chose Winter Haven,” he said. “So on behalf of the Chamber and all its members, if there is anything we can do to assist you, you can reach out and we will be happy to do so.”

La Rosa Realty is located at 332 Ave. B SW Suite 200-1, Winter Haven, Fl 33880. For more information, call 863-651-8938, or visit their website at: https://www.larosarealty.com