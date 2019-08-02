Bartow Officer Helps Injured Osprey and Releases Back Into Wild

Bartow PD Release:





While on routine patrol duty on Wednesday June 26, 2019 Officer Arturo Gonzalez came upon an injured Osprey in the roadway at Georgia Street and Hwy 17 South. We were put in touch with Cathy and Lloyd Terry who work with Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, a rehabilitation center for large birds of prey. The injured Osprey was taken to the Raptor Center to be rehabilitated. The injured bird spent several weeks in recovery, and this week was healthy enough to be released.

Officer Gonzalez was honored yesterday to assist in the release of the Osprey back into the wild. The magnificent bird was released by the Bartow Civic Center.