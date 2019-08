National Weather Service Issues Flood Warning For Parts Of Polk County

Areal Flood Warning





New Alert

POLK FL- 722 PM EDT FRI AUG 2 2019

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RUSKIN HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD WARNING FOR… SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY IN CENTRAL FLORIDA…

* UNTIL 915 PM EDT.

* AT 719 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODCUING VERY HEAVY RAIN OVER THE AREA. THE RAIN WILL CAUSE FLOODING. AUTOMATED GAUGES IN THE AREA HAVE REPORTED 4 TO 9 INCHES OF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE… LAKE WALES, CROOKED LAKE PARK, HILLCREST HEIGHTS, HIGHLAND PARK AND BABSON PARK.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS.

PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY