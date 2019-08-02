Ongoing Drainage Repairs Keep Old Berkley Road Closed Another Week





(August 2, 2019) — Polk County will keep Old Berkley Road in northern Auburndale for another week to complete the replacement of a failing drainage pipe beneath the roadway just north of the Lake Tennessee boat ramp. Stormy weather and material delivery issues have prolonged repairs. Through traffic continues to be detoured to CR 655 (Berkley Road) via CR 559A (C. Fred Jones Blvd.) and Gapway Road to bypass the work zone. The boat ramp will remain open during repairs, but access will be limited to the south side approach along Old Berkley Road. Minor traveling delays are expected. Motorists should add extra time to trips through the area. Call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200 for further details.