Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida Opens New Location In Auburndale

by James Coulter





Auburndale residents no longer need to drive all the way to Lakeland or Winter Haven for their eye care needs now that Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida has opened a new location in their hometown.

Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida opened its eighth Polk County location with its newest branch in Auburndale, located in the former location of Kerry’s Clock Resturant along US Highway 92.

Connie Richards, CEO, said that her company’s newest branch will offer the same level of quality service, excellent patient care, and a wide selection of eyewear that their customers have come to expect with overall greater accessibility through their new location.

“We have a lot of patients in this area that we wanted to serve,” she said, claiming that their expectations are to provide “the convenience and access to our patients, for them to be able to come in and visit us, to be able to take it up a notch here in Auburndale in this building and just serve our patients and hopefully get new patients.”

Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Auburndale Chamber of Commerce. Following the cutting of the ribbon, guests could take a look around the new facility and help themselves to some light refreshments.

For the past 50 years, Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida has been providing patients with a wide selection of eyewear, including prescription and non-prescription, as well as services for ophthalmology, optometry, and cataract surgery.

“Our eye doctors and staff are committed to providing the highest quality and most technologically advanced eye care in a compassionate, friendly, comfortable atmosphere,” their website states.

Their new Auburndale branch is built upon the former location of Kerry’s Clock Resturant, which was sold and demolished less than a year ago. Dr. Daniel Welch, Managing Partner, said that his company became interested in the location once it became available.

“We wanted to expand our service area to all of the local patients in the area,” he said. “It is a very busy spot [in a] high traffic area. People are moving in. Someone was just telling me that there are several hundred families moving in each month into this area.”

Dr. Welch has been with Eye Specialists for the past 35 years since 1980. Having worked with them for that long, he knows that his fellow staff and colleagues are committed to providing customers and patients with only the best care available.

Dr. David Loewy, who has been working with the company for 32 years, likewise attests to his company’s overall commitment towards optimal patient care, which he expects to help offer in their new location.

“We are hoping to bring our level of eye care to Auburndale and serve the community,” he said. “Our mission is to provide high quality and the most technological advanced eye care with compassion and integrity.”

As the new location resides within the former location of Kerry’s Clock Resturant, a portrait of the old restaurant, along with other local landmarks, have been posted within the office to maintain a feeling of paternity for the local community.

“The city itself is beautiful, and we thought it would be a good position for us,” Richards said. “We are very involved in the local community that we serve, so we get involved in fundraising, supporting sports event, participating within the chamber of commerce. We are very active in all that.”

Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida is located at 202 Magnolia Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.eyesfl.com/