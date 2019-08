Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Do you know anyone with a new Vizio 36″ Speaker? This guy took one from Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd.)… you guessed it, without paying. Grabbed the speaker and walked out of the auto area without a glimpse at the cash register.

If you recognize him, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.