Man Has Pants Stolen By Masked Gunmen After Being Shot Outside Howard Johnsons In Lakeland

Lakeland Police Department Release

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, at approximately 10:33 a.m., officers responded to the Howard Johnson, located at 939 W Robson Street, in reference to a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 37-year-old male who advised that he was approached by two masked men, armed with pistols. The men shot the victim and then took his pants that contained personal items and a large amount of cash before fleeing the area. The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Health for medical treatment.





The two suspects had waited approximately two hours in the parking lot for the victim to leave his room

and go to his vehicle.

The suspects are believed to have been traveling in a red/burgundy 2018-2019 Nissan Murano.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Alejandro Urra at 863.834.8951. To

remain anonymous, and possibly be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland

Crime Stoppers Florida. You can call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and

click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.