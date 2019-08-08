4 Polk County Residents Arrested In Statewide Racketeering & Money Laundering Ring

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, about a statewide racketeering and money laundering investigation that resulted in seven (7) arrest warrants. Four of the seven suspects live in Polk County and have been arrested.

Detectives worked with Organized Retail Crime Managers for a major retail chain to identify the suspects responsible for 568 fraudulent transactions at 67 different stores in 15 Florida counties. There are 151 confirmed credit card victims in 15 different states. The total financial loss is $87,500.00.





The four Polk suspects are in the Polk County Jail and will have a first appearance hearing at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon. The three other suspects out-of-county have Polk County warrants for their arrests.