Watson Clinic Breaks Ground For Urgent Care South

by James Coulter





South Lakeland residents will be able to seek immediate medical attention for minor injuries and illnesses once Watson Clinic builds and opens its Watson Clinic Urgent Care South facility next year.

Opening in January of 2020, Watson Clinic’s new facility, which will be adjacent to its main facility at North Park Frontage Road in Lakeland, will allow patients to have their minor health ailments treated without the need of an appointment, even after hours and on weekends, and especially through the convenience of same-day online appointment scheduling.

“Our walk-in care options – including our Urgent Care Main and XpressCare Highlands facilities – have become increasingly popular over the past few years,” says Watson Clinic Managing Partner Dr. Steven Achinger through a press release. “Our new Urgent Care South location will expand upon the level of convenience and expertise that our community demands and deserves.”

Dr. Achinger, along with several other Watson Clinic staff members and city officials, broke ground for the new facility during a ground-breaking ceremony hosted through the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz commended Watson clinic for its “wise strategic decision” to open its newest facility. He expects that the new clinic will help improve the health of local residents by providing them with immediate medical care for minor health problems.

“Watson Clinic has provided [an] unbelievably high quality of care to the citizens of Lakeland Florida since its inception and it continues to do so and beyond our city limits,” he said. “They are a wonderful partner with our city, and we are very, very grateful that you are here. For us, it is a strategic wise decision to see the quality of healthcare improve in our facility from a great group of citizens.”

Since 1941, Watson Clinic has strived to tend to the needs of its patients through 100-percent physician-led, physician-directed medical care, Dr. Achinger said. Such a commitment toward patient care has allowed them to grow in past years and become recognized as the most respected medical group in the Southeastern United States, he said.

Currently, their Lakeland group consists of 320 board-certified physicians and providers, with a highly-trained staff of over 1,700 employees working over 40 medical specialties from pediatric to geriatric care.

“The growth we have seen since that time tells us that we are doing something right,” he Dr. Achinger said. “We continue to grow as Lakeland grows, and we want to continue to provide the highest quality care for you and your families.”

Watson Clinic South is located at 1033 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, call 863-647-8011, or visit https://www.watsonclinic.com/locations/1600-lakeland-hills-blvd-lakeland-fl.html