Large Amounts of Rain Causes Sewage Backup in Crooked Lake Park

Crooked Lake Park in Lake Wales is suffering from backup of wastewater from the large amounts of rain that has been coming down in this area and flooding the streets with sewage. The owner of the sewage treatment plant is working on getting it fixed by digging new holding ponds with higher berms to hold the overflow. We have seen crews in the area pumping.

The infrastructure of the sewer system is old, and just like many parts of Florida the sewer systems are nearing the end of life and need repairs and upgrades and simply cannot handle the amount of rain that has been coming down.





This wet weather may also cause water levels to be high for people with septic systems causing backups.

The only relief may come when rain subsides.