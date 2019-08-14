PCSO Working a Two Car, Two Fataily Crash in Lakeland

UPDATE:

Fatal Crash Update: The two drivers who died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on vehicle crash on East Main Street just east of Lakeland have been identified and next of kin have been notified. The crash occurred Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at about 4:30 p.m. 64-year-old Delbert Kendall of Polk City was driving a blue Ford Focus east bound on East Main Street when, for unknown reasons, the Focus crossed the center line into the path of a west bound tan Subaru Forester being driven by 40-year-old Case Hurst (female) of Winter Haven. Both drivers died at the scene. There were no other vehicles or people involved. The roadway was closed for about 4 hours during the investigation.





Previously released:

Original PCSO Press Release:

