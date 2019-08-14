Trailer Stolen from Business on Central Ave Monday Morning

Trailer stolen from Wildmon Construction and Prestige Plumbing located on Central Ave in Lake Wales around 2:30 AM on Monday morning.

Officer Brown responded to Prestige Plumbing in reference to a theft of a trailer. Officer Brown made contact with the complainant who stated trailer was parked at the front of the business on the south side. The trailer is a dual axle trailer with a drop down gate in the rear. The outside of the trailer is surrounded by a reflective sticker. The license plate on the trailer is MENY57.





Anyone with information please contact Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223.