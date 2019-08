Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Take a good look at this guy – do you recognize him?





He used our victim’s credit card at the Circle K at 1000 1st St S in Winter Haven. The card was then used at a CVS in Davenport the next day.

He is possibly driving a white Chevy Silvarado 3500 or Ford F350. If you recognize him, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.