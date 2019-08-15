PCSO Is Responding to Suspicious Person Reported Near The Davenport School of Arts





***UPDATE***

Lockdown has been lifted at Davenport School of the Arts.

Loughman Oaks Elementary and Ridgeview Global are no longer on Heightened Security.

The response followed a call to 911, in which a woman described seeing “two guys” dressed in black and holding “rifles or assault weapons” while outside a house near the school.

No threat was found. The situation is still being investigated. Davenport School of the Arts is going about their day of operation, but parents can pick up their children at this time if they would like to. ORIGINAL POST:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a suspicious person reported near the Davenport School of the Arts (4751 County Road 547, Davenport—Polk County Magnet Choice School). The School is on lockdown. There are deputies at the school. The school is secure. Deputies are investigating.

Other schools in the area are on soft lockdown as an abundance of caution due to the situation in Davenport.

We will bring you more as it becomes available.