PCSO Searching for Information on Armed Robbery Suspect in Lakeland

PCSO Press Release:





Investigators at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are trying to solve an armed robbery, and are hoping you can help.

On Monday, August 5th at about 9:30 p.m., a man stopped by the Fifth Third bank on South Combee Road to make a late deposit.

As he pulled up to the night deposit box, a man approached his window and pointed a small handgun at his face. The suspect demanded the deposit money, which the victim handed over.

The suspect then told the victim to drive away as he made his getaway on foot. The suspect ran down the street to an awaiting getaway car and fled the area. The victim was uninjured. The suspect is still out there, and we’re hoping for information that will help in this investigation. The suspect was described as a black male in his mid to late 20’s, 5’7”-5’9” tall, 160-180 lbs, and last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt with a baseball cap underneath If you can help, please contact Detective Grant at 863-298-6914, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.