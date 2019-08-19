Tanners Lakeside Collects School Supplies For Back 2 School Fam Jam

by James Coulter





Sarah Gabearg and her husband moved to the Chain of Lakes several years ago. They did not become very involved with the local lakes until they started attending the monthly Fam Jam events over at Tanners Lakeside in Winter Haven.

Now they come every month to the lakeside eatery for a Sunday afternoon of live music, inflatable bounce house activities, and good food and drinks, especially with their children eating free.

This month’s event helped kick off the local school year by allowing attendees to donate school supplies for a free drink. Sarah’s two children, Brogon, 7, and Bryce, 6, both started school a week ago, so an event like this was especially appreciative, Sarah said.

“I love the atmosphere being on the water with live music and kids activities,” she said. “They love the water slides. For them, it is just a great thing to do on a Sunday and relax before getting back to school.”

Sarah and her family drop by every month for a Sunday afternoon of family fun, and this month’s event helped ease them into the new school year, especially by taking in donations for local schools.

“I think it is great to support a local business that is supporting local families, so that will be reason around,” she said. “Look around, it is like paradise with music and water slides and bounce houses.”

Tanners Lakeside celebrated this month’s Fam Jam with a back-to-school drive on Sunday. Attendees could donate school supplies and receive a free drink in return.

Several supplies including paper, crayons, and notebooks were donated that afternoon that will all be donated to a nearby local school, explained Amber Piece, Event Coordinator for Tanners Lakeside.

“I think by the end of the day, all of this will help, so we will all have something to contribute,” she said. “It is the first time we have done this event. They are exceeding my expectations.”

As with most other Fam Jam events, from noon to 6 p.m., Tanners Lakeside provided a Sunday afternoon of fun activities, including an inflatable bounce house and water slide, live musical entertainment, and specials for food and drinks.

“Tanner’s has been focusing on wanting to do more for our community,” she said. “One of the ways that we reach out is by trying to provide family atmosphere for a good healthy place to bring your kids and hang out in a family atmosphere.”

Fam Jam events often draw in larger crowds, as they offer a little bit of everything, from fun and games for the little children, who can eat for free, and music and camraderie for the grown-ups.

“They would have otherwise been hanging out at home, and it is a cheap way for them to get out of the house and enjoy our chain of lakes and hear live music,” she said.

Other upcoming events at Tanners Lakeside will include a performance by Porch Pickers Live on August 24, which will include discounts on beer and burgers. Also planned will be the Battle of the Bands and several Halloween events in October.

Tanners Lakeside is located at 1006 Lake Howard Dr. SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880. For more information, 863-662-5948, or visit their website at: http://tannerslakeside.com/