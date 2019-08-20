Gas Leak in Area of Crossroads BLVD Just Off Crump Rd Near Country Club Rd Winter Haven

Residents in the area of Crossroads Blvd. just off Crump Rd near Country Club Rd are asked to stay inside of their homes due to a gas leak in the area of 1810 Crossroads Blvd.
Central Florida Gas is enroute and further information will be released as it becomes available.
Right now, roadways in the area are shut down out of an abundance of caution.
