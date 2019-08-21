8th Positive Case of Rabies for Polk County Found in Frostproof

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section confirmed this week the 8th positive rabies case in Polk County for the year.

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, a resident on CR 630 West in Frostproof reported she found a bat in her family’s yard. Polk County Animal Control impounded the bat and sent it for rabies testing. It was confirmed positive for rabies on August 20, 2019. This is the 8th positive rabies case for Polk County this year.