Bank Of Central Florida Opens New South Florida Avenue Location With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Both old and new clients will have an easier time parking and making deposits thanks to the amenities provided at the new facility for Bank of Central Florida in Lakeland.

Located along Main Street and South Florida Avenue, Bank of Central Florida’s new facility provides a more spacious parking area, providing more parking opportunities for its clients.

The new facility also offers a convenient drive-through area where clients can make deposits and withdrawals easily without having to leave the comfort of their vehicle, and they can more easily pull out of the facility through the back entrance.

Paul Noris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Bank of Central Florida in Lakeland, mentioned how he and his team had selected their new location due to its convenient location along South Florida Avenue, along with the additional amenities for parking and drive-through banking.

“The reason that we did this was because of dedicated parking, drive-through facility, so we think it would be a great opportunity for our clients to get service even better,” Noris said.

Since opening in 2007, the bank has been in growth mode, which made their expansion and relocation all the more convenient. Their growth over the past decade he attributes to their loyal customers, and he expects his business to continue growing and serving customers into the near future.

“We do a good job taking care of our clients,” he said. “That is our primary focus, that is why we exist, and so we are doing a great job of that and the bank is earning money.”

Bank of Central Florida celebrated the grand opening of their new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Bill Mutz, who, as always, cut the ribbon for the ceremony, mentioned how the new building provided a convenient location downtown for local residents, especially through its parking.

“When we think of cornerstone entities in our city, this is one of them. Both the ownership as well as the board…so we are very grateful for the city for this expansion, as well as to be able to park downtown,” he said.

Will Link, Vice Chair of the Chamber Board, commended the bank for its service to both its customers and to the local community, all of which had allowed the business to thrive for as long as it has.

“You provide your clients with customer service, you provide them also to your community through your financial support of programs and initiatives,” he said. “I cannot think of a board in this town that isn’t meaningfully supported by your bank, and thank you so much for that.”

Bank of Central Florida is located at 724 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33801. For more information, call 863-682-7100, https://www.bankofcentralflorida.com/