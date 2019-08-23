Only Minor Injuries In Crash Involving Police Officer and Landing a Truck in Lake Silver

Only Minor Injuries In Crash Landing a Truck in Lake Silver

On 8-22-19 at approximately 8:23 p.m., Winter Haven Police Officer DeJesus (D.J.) Martinez was traveling in his 2013 marked Chevy Impala heading northbound on Lake Silver Dr. NE. As Officer Martinez approached Ave. K NE, a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 71 year-old James McGee of Winter Haven turned south onto Lk Silver Dr. from Ave. K NE directly into Officer Martinez’s path. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.





Officer Martinez was unable to avoid the truck and hit the driver’s side of McGee’s vehicle causing both vehicles to travel over the southbound lanes towards the lake. McGee’s truck continued over the sidewalk traveling down the embankment and into the lake. A passerby ran over and assisted McGee out of the truck before it completely submerged into the water. Officer Martinez’s vehicle stopped on the sidewalk before entering the lake. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

McGee was cited for Failure to Yield at an Intersection.