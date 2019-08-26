



Auburndale High School Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to School

On Monday August 26,2019, an Auburndale High School student informed school staff that a 9th grade student, Erick Vasquez, brought a loaded handgun to school and currently had the handgun in his backpack. The Auburndale High School Resource Officer, Officer Feagle, along with additional Auburndale Police Officers made contact with 14-year old Vasquez and located a Glock 40 caliber handgun loaded with target rounds in the Vasquez’s backpack. Vasquez was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Bartow, Florida.

The Auburndale Police Department commends the student for coming forth and alerting school staff in turn the police on this matter. Our Department encourages everyone, if you “See Something, Say Something”.