Highlands Hammock announces Labor Day Holiday Tram Tours

Sebring: Highlands Hammock State Park tram tours are scheduled to run during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Trams will run at 9:30 am on Friday, August 30 and Monday, September 2. On Saturday and Sunday, two trams will run with the first departing at 9:30 am and a second departing at 11:30 am. As park tram tours are suspended in summer, the Labor Day holiday is a wonderful opportunity for Heartland residents and visitors to ride through the park’s magnificent hammock and take in the final days of summer. Visitors will experience passing beneath a densely shaded canopy of live oaks, pignut hickories and other towering hardwoods on the Loop Road. The tram continues through restricted areas of cypress swamp and pine flatwoods and returns along South Canal, a wetland of bay and cypress trees, ferns and air plants. The guided, narrated tour, which takes about an hour and twenty minutes, provides visitors the opportunity to view birds, alligators, deer and other wildlife relatively close-up. Tram tickets for the Labor Day trams are now being sold in advance at the Hammock Inn concession. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children six to twelve years old. Children aged five and younger are free. For more information, call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061. The Hammock Inn, which is currently open Thursdays through Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., will resume daily operation in early November. A full schedule of seasonal trams will also resume later in the fall. For more information, call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061. Park entry fees of $6.00 per vehicle (up to 8 people) and $4.00 per single occupant vehicle apply. Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida.





