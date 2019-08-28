Boil Water Notice for Foxwood Lake Estates Lakeland

Boil Water Notice for Foxwood Lake Estates





Polk County Utilities issued a Department of Health required PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE due to a loss of system pressure in the Foxwood Lake Estates area of North Lakeland. Approximately 400 customers are affected.

As a precaution, we advise that all water users drink bottled water and/or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until ongoing water sampling analysis is completed. Polk County Utilities will issue a notice rescinding this precautionary measure once satisfactory results have been confirmed (normally after 48 hours).

As a further precaution, the water lines in your area have been flushed.

For any questions or concerns regarding this notice, you may contact Customer Service at (863) 298-4100.