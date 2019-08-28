City of Winter Haven Opens Sandbag Location

Due to the anticipated extensive rainfall from Tropical Storm Dorian, the City of Winter Haven has set up a sandbag location at W.G. Roe Park in Winter Haven.

The filling station is open as of today, August 28, 2019. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

The station address is 2269 7th St SW in Winter Haven.

Sand and bags are available to citizens and will be replenished as needed until the weather event has passed.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels for filling the bags.

There is a message board directing citizens to the location of the filling area.