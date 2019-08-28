Getting Ready for Tropical Storm Dorian

Tropical Storm Dorian will strike Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Wednesday and is an increasing danger to the Southeast U.S., including Florida, over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving northwest at 10 to 15 mph and is expected to gain strength into a Hurricane by the weekend.





Hurricane Preparedness Kit:

Having the proper supplies on hand is key to being prepared during this year’s hurricane season, which lasts through the end of November. Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency-preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

At a minimum, you should have these basic supplies:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).

Extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.

Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife.

Sanitation and personal hygiene items.

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies).

Cell phone with charger.

Family and emergency contact information.

Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable).

Extra fuel for generator and car.

Depending on your family’s requirements, you may need to include: medical-care items, baby supplies, pet supplies and other things, such as extra car and house keys.

Additional supplies might include towels, plastic sheeting, duct tape, scissors and work gloves.