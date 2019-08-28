Polk Agenda Briefing to address Hurricane Dorian

Bartow, Fla. ( August 28, 2019 ) — The Board will be asked to take action on officially declaring a state of local emergency for both the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Polk County, in preparation of Hurricane Dorian. At that time, the public will be given the opportunity to comment on the agenda item during the Polk County Board of County Commissioners Agenda Review Meeting, which will be at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Board Conference Room (Room 407) at the Polk County Administration Building, 330 W. Church Street, Bartow.