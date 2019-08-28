Ridge Student Arrested for Bringing Gun and Drugs To School



HAINES CITY, FL – A 16-year-old Ridge Community High School student was arrested Wednesday

for being in possession of a handgun and a controlled substance.





Robert Loesch was arrested on charges of possession of hydrocodone, possession with the intent to sell,

possession of a narcotic within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a prescription drug without a

prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession of

a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a juvenile and violation of probation.

Officers responded to a classroom Wednesday morning after a teacher located an altered soda can with a

top that screwed off. Located inside the can were 24 pills determined to be hydrocodone.

During an administrative search, an unloaded handgun was found in a shoebox that Loesch had been

carrying. The gun was fully functional, but did not contain a magazine. Loesch has been on probation

since the beginning of May.

“Drugs and handguns on school property is a bad combination,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “I commend

the teacher, administration and our school resource officers for their prompt action in this case. We

cherish our relationship with Polk County Schools and ensuring the safety of students and staff will

remain the highest priority of our SROs.”